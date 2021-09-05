CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 (kinda) bold predictions for the 2021 Carolina Panthers

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
Making “bold” predictions is just so . . . old. It’s cliché, it’s overdone, it’s boring.

Instead, let’s start a new trend. Let’s throw a little spice in the pot, shall we?

So, with this being the last Sunday without football, here are six kinda (there’s the spice!) bold predictions for the 2021 Carolina Panthers season.

1

Sam Darnold doesn't reach 25 touchdown passes

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Brady is not a magician. He’s an offensive coordinator. And he’s an offensive coordinator that still needs to establish some tangible success in the NFL to get the benefit of the doubt here.

What we won’t doubt is that he has a brilliant mind for the game and is one of the hottest names within the league’s inner circles ever since his work at LSU in 2019. But this is a production business and the Panthers did not produce consistently enough with Brady in 2020, finishing 28th in both passing touchdowns (16) and red-zone offense (50.9 percent).

To be fair, he didn’t have his best weapon in running back Christian McCaffrey for 13 whole games and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is probably as conservative as they get. To believe that Sam Darnold, who has finished near or at the bottom of various passing metrics over the past two seasons, can be Brady’s vessel into unlocking his offense may be a reach.

Darnold will show some improvement in his new digs with a better structure and supporting staff around him. Just don’t expect him to light the world on fire, at least not yet.

2

Robby Anderson finishes with more receiving yards than DJ Moore

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What Darnold can help unlock, though, is his old buddy Robby.

Anderson and Darnold had quite the chemistry in New York, connecting for 1,341 yards, 11 touchdowns and 21 completions of 20 yards or more between 2018 and 2019. Plus, they did all of that at a sparkling 88.5 completion percentage.

As we make our second Teddy reference of the post, Anderson’s premier strength of burning defenders downfield was bottled up with Bridgewater’s hesitancy in throwing the deep ball. Darnold, conversely, has no qualms in letting it loose, for better or for worse.

Yes, Moore is an explosive wideout, and he’ll get his. He’s money and will push his running mate with a little friendly competition. But Anderson’s past leads us to believe he’ll be the go-to when Darnold needs to get it going.

3

Brady Christensen will take someone's starting job

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no way at least one of Cameron Erving or Pat Elflein hold up this season, right? That seems a tad mean-spirited and we hope the best for all involved, but we have proven track records that tell us otherwise.

If that’s the case, the rookie Christensen could have his number called at some point this season. He’s seemingly on a steady track in his progression, as he led the entire team in offensive snaps through the first two preseason games. Those first two contests also saw him allow zero pressures over 55 pass-blocking reps.

The third-rounder even earned himself some work at left tackle, and held his own, in the preseason finale against the Steelers. While Christensen’s opportunity may not be on left side just yet, as the coaching staff sees him more as a right-side guy, the Panthers will have to evaluate what they have in him moving forward into 2022.

4

Brian Burns racks up at least 15.0 sacks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s leader in sacks, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, end up with 15.5 quarterback takedowns. So are we saying Burns can make a run at the crown in 2021?

Hell yeah, he can. Everything seems to be aligning for the 2019 first-round pick in what’ll be his third pro campaign.

For one, he has the most help lining up beside him that he’s ever had in Carolina, with big bodies Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones eating up the middle and edge rushers Haason Reddick and Morgan Fox throwing in their two cents. Plus, the downfield coverage will be much improved, opening up more chances at coverage sacks.

Most importantly, Burns is simply just getting better and better. Not only has he added on some very noticeable muscle, but he also keeps adding to his polished bag of tricks. Have you seen how that spin move is coming along?

Burns is a star-in-the-waiting and it feels like the waiting will be over in a week’s time.

5

Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn emerge as a top cover duo

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Remember how we mentioned the coverage would be better? Yeah, that’s because there’s two more standouts in the secondary this season.

Starting cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn are also on the rise— with the former coming off three promising campaigns, each better than the last, and the latter ready to prove he was worth this year’s eighth overall selection. And he’s done that in the sample size we’ve had of him in the preseason.

Horn denied literally every single look or throw sent his way, allowing zero receptions on five targets over 13 coverage snaps. Jackson is coming out of the gates strong as well, forcing turnovers in practices and coming up with clutch third-down stops in his exhibition outings.

There’s a plenty of shared traits between these two—speed, confidence, swagger, edginess and doggedness. They’ll also share the title of one of the NFL’s most stingy and dynamic corner duos.

6

The Panthers will not make the playoffs

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry to crush your hopes after talking up the guys like that. But 2021, just the second full season of this rebuild, doesn’t seem to be Carolina’s time to seriously contend.

Despite the very real upgrades to much of the roster from 2020, this team remains quite young and lacks an assuring amount of depth. They’ll be going into the regular season with considerably light personnel along the offensive line, in their linebacking group and throughout the secondary.

Also, again, can we trust Darnold? Your team, most often times, can only go as far as your starting quarterback.

Add those question marks to the fact that the NFC is certainly not soft. In fact, good luck getting past the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints and, oh yeah, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in your own division.

Temper your expectations and enjoy the season!

