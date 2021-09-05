Stylish duo: Natalie Portman goes shopping with her daughter
Well, if that's not even a trendy mother-daughter duo! Natalie Portman (39) keeps her two children out of the public as much as possible. It is important to the actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied (43) that their offspring grow up as normally as possible. This also includes down-to-earth shopping trips. On her most recent shopping spree, the beauty and her daughter strolled Amalia (3) Not only relaxed between the clothes racks, but above all super stylish!
