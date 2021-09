There have been endless debates, others qualifying as quarrels between fans of Game of Thrones and those of Vikings. Never has there been such an apparent disconnect between two conflicting sides, except maybe where football is concerned. This debate can never come to a clear end since each side feels better without evaluating the technical aspects. Most of these opinions are based on feelings and fans not wanting to be on the losing end. When putting these two shows against each other, the best route is to put feelings aside and evaluate indisputable features. Critically looking at various elements that make up a good film or series is the way to go in this never-ending battle.