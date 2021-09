On Wednesday, the crypto market corrected in some cases significantly. Overall, digital currencies lost over 3.5% of their market capitalization in the last 24 hours. While the most valuable cryptocurrency Bitcoin is still moderately in the red at around 2.5%, the situation is different with Ethereum. In the meantime, the price moved over 5% in the red. Around noon, ETH is still trading with a price loss of over 4.5% in the last 24 hours. What’s next for the Ethereum network and ETH?