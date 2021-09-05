CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1,000 schools in 35 states have closed for in-person learning since the start of the school year: COVID-19 updates

By Jeanine Santucci, Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

At least 1,000 schools across 35 states have closed for in-person learning because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year. Latest news.

Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Here are the schools that have closed in the Boise area because of COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues its spread across Idaho, many schools already have had to close temporarily. Some schools have had too many teachers and staff members out due to COVID-19 to keep classes running. Others have experienced large outbreaks resulting in even larger numbers of students and staff having to quarantine.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Falcon School District 49 has suspended in-person learning for two schools following one COVID-19 outbreak and one suspected outbreak. Monday, D49 suspended in-person learning for Patriot High School in Peyton due to "multiple infectious diseases present in the community, and a shortage of available guest teachers." Since the closure, the The post District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations appeared first on KRDO.
Chesterfield County, VARichmond.com

Chesterfield County Public Schools report over 200 COVID-19 cases since the start of school last week

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield County Public Schools surpassed 200 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to the district’s daily coronavirus dashboard. Of the 204 recorded cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the district’s eighth day of school, 176 cases were reported among students, with the remaining 28 split among staff, transportation, central office and virtual learning staff. Two of the child cases were reported at the district’s Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy, located on Harrowgate Road.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Districts keep close eye on COVID-19 numbers as school year launches

The new superintendents of two of the Helena area’s largest school districts said Thursday they are entering the academic year navigating choppy COVID-19 waters under a new state law that is posing challenges. Rex Weltz, the new superintendent of Helena Public Schools and Dan Rispens, the new superintendent of East...
Charleston County, SCholycitysinner.com

UPDATE: Seven CCSD Schools Moving to Virtual Learning Due to COVID-19

Three Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools are temporarily shifting to all-virtual learning on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, due to a rising number of reported positive COVID-19 cases. Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary, Chicora Elementary, and Murray-LaSaine Montessori will transition to virtual instruction for two weeks, through September 16, 2021.
Edmond, OKKFOR

Deer Creek School District now requiring students, staff to quarantine if closely exposed to person with COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District is implementing a change to its quarantine policy, now requiring students and staff to quarantine if they have been closely exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19. “With the COVID infection rate continuing to rise in the state as well as in the Deer Creek community, we are continuing to monitor numbers and make adjustments to our Return to Learn plan in order to keep school running five days a week,” Deer Creek school administrators said.
Richardson, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

School In Richardson ISD Closed Temporarily Due To ‘Significant Number’ Of COVID-19 Cases, Switches To Virtual Learning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Brentfield Elementary School in Richardson ISD announced Thursday, Sept. 2, it’s closing temporarily due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. Brentfield has 24 active positive cases and has had 36 since school began on Aug. 17. As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, almost 25% of the students were absent. The campus will shift to virtual learning in the meantime. There will be no face-to-face instruction from Friday, Sept. 3 until Friday, Sept. 10. Here is the full letter sent out by Principal Jason Myatt and RISD Health Services Director Ashley Jones: Brentfield Parents, As you are likely aware, Brentfield has experienced a significant number...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Hartford schools confident as they begin fully in-person learning despite rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant

Hartford schools began a new year Monday with a return to fully in-person learning, a bold step in the district’s plan to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic even as cases of the delta variant surge. The public school system that serves more than 17,600 students in the Hartford region must also contend with many families’ deep-rooted concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines. The capital city ...
Grady County, GAwfxl.com

Grady County begins the school year with in-person learning

Grady County is the last Southwest Georgia county to go back to school for the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Kermit Gilliard noted that the delayed start was not about COVID-19 at all; two of the elementary schools were being renovated and needed the extra month for work to be completed.
Susanville, CALassen County News

Diamond View School delays start of year due to COVID-19

Many schools surrounding the Susanville area returned back to the classroom Monday after delays due to the Dixie Fire; however, after some Diamond View School staff tested positive and others are in quarantine for exposure to COVID-19, the start is pushed back until Sept. 7. “After a thorough review of...

