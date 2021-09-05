The delta variant may be slowly killing the family movie

Happy Friday, party people! This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that forever changed American life. This weekend is a time for us to reflect and honor, but it is also a time for us to cherish those around us and spend quality time together, grateful for what we have. One way you can do so is by gathering around to watch some brand-new, high-quality movies and shows that are new to your favorite streaming platforms. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, you will have a ton of fresh titles to check out this weekend. But before you drown in the options, let us help you point out the freshest picks! We here at Decider are here to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.