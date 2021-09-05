CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The delta variant may be slowly killing the family movie

By Joshua Axelrod
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast November, the movie business was in desperate need of good news when an unlikely savior appeared in “The Croods: A New Age.”. At a time when many movie theaters were closed, DreamWorks Animation’s sequel about a family of outspoken cave men defied the vaccine-less moment and opened strongly in fewer venues, selling an average of nearly 800 tickets at each screen it played. The data sent a clear and reassuring message: No matter what hurdles moviegoing faced, it could always count on family films.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Seibert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Family Business#Family Entertainment#Delta#Dreamworks Animation#American#Animation World Network#Management 360
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VideosPolygon

All the scary, spoopy movies and shows coming to Netflix for Halloween

Netflix is up on the memo that Halloween starts the moment summer ends. The streaming service has unveiled a lineup of every creepy, kooky original movie, show, and documentary — as well as some licensed content — finding its way onto the platform from now until All Hallows’ Eve itself. There’s a thrill and a chill for everyone, from spoopy kid-friendly movies like Nightbooks to genuinely scary shows like Midnight Mass. Also, new seasons of Lucifer, You, and… an interactive WWE movie? Bring on the happy haunts!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
MoviesKSNT

A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the film’s theme song, by Billie Eilish, has already won a Grammy.
MoviesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Even With ‘a Lot of Inventory,' the Fall Movie Season Is in Flux

Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the film’s theme song, by Billie Eilish, has already won a Grammy.
MoviesWashington Post

Movie theaters needed a hero. Marvel delivered.

The fate of movie theaters remains very much up in the air, given continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. But Disney and Marvel’s decision to make “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” exclusive to theaters paid off in a big way this past weekend. The film shattered Labor Day weekend records, demonstrating that folks will still show up if you give them something worth seeing — and take away the option to watch it immediately at home.
TV & VideosDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ on HBO + More

Happy Friday, party people! This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that forever changed American life. This weekend is a time for us to reflect and honor, but it is also a time for us to cherish those around us and spend quality time together, grateful for what we have. One way you can do so is by gathering around to watch some brand-new, high-quality movies and shows that are new to your favorite streaming platforms. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, you will have a ton of fresh titles to check out this weekend. But before you drown in the options, let us help you point out the freshest picks! We here at Decider are here to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MoviesTechRadar

How to watch Malignant online and stream new horror on HBO Max now

James Wan, the creative force behind some of the most successful horror franchises in recent memory – including Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring – returns with a brand-new movie about a woman plagued by visions of real-life murder. It’s already received acclaim for its shocks, surprises, and grisly originality, and we explain here how to watch Malignant online with a HBO Max membership, available for 31 days after its theatrical debut.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Warner Bros. Drops Trailer for ‘Matrix Resurrections’ [WATCH]

Warner Bros. has dropped the official trailer for a fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, titled “The Matrix Resurrections,” which finds Keanu Reeves reprising his Neo role. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. We previously reported… the upcoming “Matrix 4″ expected is...
TV & Videoshorrornews.net

Truly Scary Netflix Movies That Are Worth Watching

Are you wondering what the number 1 scariest movie on Netflix is? Well, naming one would not do justice to the handful of horror movies Netflix has to offer. Netflix became the king of film streaming services by making an early move to streaming narrative material. The finding of independently-funded media became easier thanks to instant access to a database of hundreds of horror movies and TV series. Netflix’s streaming service has been a haven for the distribution of horror films for more than a decade. However, if you want full access to all the scary movies on Netflix, you’ll have to unblock Netflix app first. Most of movies have geo-restrictions. In order to unblock Netflix regions, you will need a strong VPN. You can try a trial of any suitable VPN service. This way you have access to all horrors that are worth watching in 2021.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last ten episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
Los Angeles, CAElle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tiffany Haddish wants apartment, not engagement ring

If Common wants to propose to Tiffany Haddish, she'd rather he buy her an apartment building than an engagement ring. Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her an apartment building, not an engagement ring. The 'Card Counter' actress is happy in her two-year relationship with the 49-year-old rapper and isn't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy