CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid-19: NI records seven coronavirus-linked deaths, 1,232 cases

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Seven coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Bbc News Ni#The Department Of Health#Bst Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

232 new COVID-19 cases in the Beaumont area, seven additional deaths

BEAUMONT AREA — DEVELOPING: 232 newly reported COVID-19 cases including this past weekend in the Beaumont area, 7 news deaths. Total cases stand at 14,174. The number of deaths is now 240 in the Beaumont area since the pandemic began. Recoveries total 10,674. 55 patients are on ventilators in Jefferson...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,875 new cases in NI

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI pupils in contact with Covid case can stay in class

School pupils will not have to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus case if they have recently tested positive for the virus themselves, according to new guidance. It has been issued by the Public Health Agency (PHA) ahead of the school term. As long as a pupil is...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Schools overwhelmed by 'tsunami' of Covid absences

Schools in Northern Ireland have faced a "tsunami" of Covid-19 cases and related absences in recent days, the Ulster Teachers' Union (UTU) has said. Some principals have criticised the guidance for self-isolation and the availability of tests. The Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled on Thursday to discuss the situation...
WorldBBC

Covid-19 NI vaccine cert app 'built for overseas travel only'

The Department of Health has said Northern Ireland's vaccine certificate app will not work for domestic use. CovidCertNI was built for international travel to show proof of full vaccination. England and Scotland intend to bring in vaccine certificate checks in some settings in the next few weeks. It comes as...
Public Healthpncguam.com

155th COVID-linked death; 215 new cases of COVID-19; 76 hospitalizations

The Joint Information Center (JIC) was notified that Guam’s 155th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 8:03 p.m. on September 8, 2021. The patient was a 54-year-old male, vaccinated, with multiple underlying health conditions, who tested positive upon arrival. “Jeff, Josh, and I offer our thoughts...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
EducationBBC

Covid-19: PHA to take over contact tracing in schools from Friday

The Public Health Agency will begin contact tracing the close contacts of Covid-19 cases in schools on Friday. Education Minister Michelle McIlveen confirmed the plan during a recall of the Stormont assembly on Thursday. Sinn Féin had proposed the debate after the minister was criticised over rising absences of pupils...

Comments / 0

Community Policy