Taijuan Walker, Mets look to bounce back vs. Nationals

LHP Sean Nolin (0-2, 9.00) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85) Stop me if you’ve heard this one – the Mets lost a winnable game last night. The Nationals beat the Mets 2-1. Rich Hill pitched the best he has in a while for the Mets, allowing only 2 runs over 5.0 innings. Hembree, Castro, Famila and Díaz all pitched scoreless innings of relief. But the Mets bats just couldn’t get it done against the Nationals pitching. Javier Báez hit a solo homer and the Mets scattered three other hits throughout the game. Hopefully the Mets can turn things around today.