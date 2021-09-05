CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investor overconfidence linked to selective memory

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's extensive academic literature on the risks faced by investors who are overly confident of their ability to beat the market. They tend to trade more often, even if they're losing money doing so. They take on too much debt and don't diversify their holdings. When the market makes a sudden lurch, they tend to overreact to it. Yet, despite all that evidence, there's no hard data on what makes investors overconfident in the first place.

