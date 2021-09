Dry air moving into the Gulf Coast behind yesterday’s cold front is giving the area much needed break from the oppressive heat and humidity. These conditions will last through Saturday. Sunday will be a transition day with deep tropical moisture moving north bringing scattered to numerous showers and storms back to the area. A tropical wave moving through the Gulf will provide the deep plume of moisture. This will also be helped along by an upper level high pressure system which will provide the conditions necessary for broad scale development in a tropical environment. Several bursts of storm development are expected over the Gulf and this could help in the development of a tropical cyclone over the deep southern or western Gulf over the weekend. This is where the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a strong chance of development over the next 5 days.