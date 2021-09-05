CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sr 84 Closed In Both Directions Due To Injury Crash

SFGate
 4 days ago

State Route 84 was closed in both directions due to an injury crash Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported about 6 a.m. along westbound State Route 84 in Sunol, near Interstate Highway 680. Ambulances have been called to the scene, but the extent...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

