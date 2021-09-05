Sr 84 Closed In Both Directions Due To Injury Crash

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said eastbound state Highway 92 has reopened following emergency roadwork that lasted several hours.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that emergency roadwork by Caltrans crews had closed the eastbound lane of CA-92 east of Upper Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic control is in effect in the area.
CORRECTION: Emergency Roadwork on Eastbound CA-92 East of Upper Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. Lane Closed. ETO is 2:30 PM. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 8, 2021
Caltrans is estimating the lane will reopen at 2:30 p.m., CHP said, but announced that all lanes had reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound CA-92 East of Upper Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 8, 2021
The emergency roadwork comes one day after a logging truck overturned on the same stretch of the roadway, shutting down lanes for hours.
Overturned logging truck on Hwy 92 (Cal Fire)
There was no word whether the emergency repairs were related to the Tuesday incident.
