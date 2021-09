Any time a desirable vehicle launches, without fail, folks try to take advantage of the situation and resell it for profit. It’s safe to say that the 2021 Ford Bronco meets that mark, as the reborn off-road SUV racked up 190,000 reservations in just a few months after it was revealed. Add in the fact that the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with hardtop and other supply chain-related issues, and demand for the model is far higher than supply, currently. So it should come as no surprise that this 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks up for grabs at Cars & Bids has already been bid up past its original MSRP.