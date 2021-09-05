Verstappen’s like royalty as Dutch king watches home win

Max Verstappen took a thrilling victory in front of a fervent home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix as the Red Bull driver held off Lewis Hamilton to win at Zandvoort.The 23-year-old now leads the drivers’ championship by four points after winning his seventh race of the season, despite having to face off against both Mercedes cars on his own out front.This was F1’s first race weekend in the Netherlands since 1985 and it was not just at the top of the standings that fascinating storylines unfolded further.Verstappen doesn’t need any help to beat MercedesSergio Perez rallied to a decent...