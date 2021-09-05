CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested after CTA bus driver, attacked, shot in Loop

By Sun Times Media Wire, Nancy Harty
The bus driver, 34, was physically attacked and then shot by a male suspect about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the first block of East Washington Avenue, Chicago police said.

