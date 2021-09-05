CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The 25 Whiskeys You Need to Try Before You Die

By Will Price
Gear Patrol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25 whiskeys herein are not the best whiskeys in the world. There isn’t a rating system or greater calculus behind them. This is a list of whiskeys that, in one way or another, matter. Some, like Johnnie Walker Blue Label or Old Grand-Dad 114, tell a story about where whisk(e)y has been. Others, like Bulleit’s ubiquitous rye or Buffalo Trace’s Blanton’s line, quietly reshaped whiskey history. And then there’s whiskey that’s just so good, so unique and so iconic, it makes the cut by force of will; like Four Roses’ 2017 release dedicated to and co-designed by the legendary Al Young, or the cook-kid-scotch Lagavulin 16. These are the whiskeys every would-be whiskey drinker should try before they die.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Straight Whiskey#Islay Whisky#Scotch Whisky#Food Drink#Beverages#Johnnie Walker Blue Label#Buffalo Trace#Btac#Eagle Rare#Jim Beam Distillery#American#Japanese#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Auctioneer Sees Record Breaking American Whiskey Bottle Prices

Whisky Auctioneer is known for putting rare bottles back into circulation, spirits ranging from the pre-prohibition era to the present day American whiskey and bourbon. One of their more recent auctions came to a close with “unprecedented and record breaking results.”. Joe Wilson, head of Whisky Auctioneer content, said going...
DrinksGear Patrol

What's the Deal with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon?

Everything you need to know about the most popular bourbon whiskey on shelves today. This time: Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, a low-proof sipper for nerds and noobs alike. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked is a rare whiskey that's fawned over by new and experienced drinkers. Bottled at a leaner 90.4 proof, it's Woodford Reserve's 72% Corn, 18% Rye, 10% Malted Barley mash that's matured in a standard charred new oak barrel, dumped, then finished in another barrel that's been deeply toasted and charred as well. The result is a bourbon that starts sweet and vanilla-forward and finishes long with spice, smoke, leather and wood.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

10 Vegan Jerky Brands You Need to Try

The days of “road trip, gas station” jerky being the only option are behind us. In 2021, there’s no shortage of these plant-based, meat-like snacks. We’re talking mushroom jerky, sweet Southern jerky, and even pineapple jerky. Whether you’re in the mood for Zesty Thai, Smoky Carolina BBQ, or anything in between, there’s a vegan jerky option out there just for you. If you’re wondering where to begin, here’s a list of vegan jerky you need to try.
Columbus, OH614now.com

Donut pops are the new dessert craze you need to try

You’ve heard of cake pops. You may even know about cakesicles. Chances are, though, donut pops are new territory. But now with Donna’s Delicious Dozen selling the inventive new treats in their storefront on the city’s northwest side, adventurous Columbus snackers can try them as soon as today. “It’s the...
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The 9 Best New Scotch Whiskies You Can Buy Right Now

In spite of being a heavyweight champion in the spirits world, the Scotch whisky industry has been suffering some pretty heavy body blows these past few years. The first punch landed on October 19, 2019, when the previous administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on Scotch whisky (along with a few other European Union spirits exported to the United States) as part of a still-simmering trade kerfuffle. Some of Scotland’s distilleries have absorbed this financial hit, while others raised prices. Although these sales-crimping whisky tariffs have now been suspended for five years while they are being re-negotiated, the Scotch Whisky...
Drinksliquor.com

Black Velvet Blended Canadian Whisky Review

Created in 1951, this three-year-old Canadian blend was originally called Black Label, but the story goes that distiller Jack Napier renamed it Black Velvet after tasting how smooth and rich it was. Seven decades later, it’s one of the best-selling Canadian whiskies in the U.S. Fast Facts. Classification: blended Canadian...
Drinksvinepair.com

9 Things You Should Know About Booker’s Bourbon

All September on VinePair, we’re turning our focus to America’s spirit: bourbon. For our third annual Bourbon Month, we’re exploring the industry legends and innovators, our favorite craft distilleries, new bottles we love, and more. Booker’s Bourbon had several things going for it when it broke onto the scene in...
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Southern Diner In Maryland Where You’ll Find All Sorts Of Fried Eats

Road trippers will know they crossed the Mason-Dixon Line when they step into The Frying Pan, Maryland’s Southern food diner since 1969. Not only does the restaurant’s savory fare taste just like home, but it also offers local and seaside favorites like fried oysters, clams, and softshell crab. Top off your crab cakes with warm pie a la mode and wash it all down with an icy glass of fresh-brewed tea, and you’ll feel like you’re sitting on the veranda on a lazy summer day.
Gatlinburg, TNvisitmysmokies.com

Top 7 Places to Get Pizza in Gatlinburg You Need to Try

There’s nothing better than sharing a slice of pizza with your friends and family while you’re on vacation! You won’t be disappointed with the selection of pizza places in Gatlinburg, and we want to share the best ones with you! Here are the top 7 places to get pizza in Gatlinburg:
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Mashed

The Nostalgic Candy You Can Only Find In Wisconsin

Nostalgia is the yearning for feelings of the past. And sometimes, even foods we haven't seen, smelled, or tasted in years have the power to induce these gratifying sentiments, including indulgences like warm chocolate chip cookies, piping hot chicken pot pie, melty macaroni and cheese, and of course, lip-smackingly good candy.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Warfield Organic American Whiskey

The term “organic” is often thrown about with little insight into the impact of the process or what organic means as it pertains to the production of whiskey. When venturing into organic whiskey distilling, everything becomes a bit more complicated, as the distillers must adhere to strict guidelines set by legislation that states only certified producers can take advantage of the organic label. Requirements vary depending on location, and production standards are set for growing, storage, processing, packaging, and shipping. These extra steps are imperative to avoid the “false assurance of quality,” or the mislabeling of the product to appeal to the niche market.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Remember These Remarkable Milkshakes Near Tyler You Need to Try

There is something that is so comforting about getting a yummy ice-cold milkshake, especially on a hot East Texas day. Which is why I'm sure so many people were talking about milkshakes on social media the other day. It's been hot lately, and everyone wants a delicious milkshake to help cool down a bit. So, the question was asked online, where do you get the best milkshake in Tyler? There were a ton of responses and I have the list for you below of all the suggestions for the best milkshakes in Tyler.
Behind Viral VideosDemocrat-Herald

You need to try these charcuterie board combinations from TikTok

Whether you’re hosting a Labor Day party or just want a snack for dinner, these charcuterie board combinations from TikTok will provide plenty of inspiration. TikTok user @amazing_grazers puts together an appetizing and varied charcuterie board that’s 100% gluten free using meats, cheeses, fruit, spreads, nuts, and two types of gluten free crackers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy