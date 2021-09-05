Police: One killed, two injured in early Sunday Schenectady shooting

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber A Mohawk Ambulance EMT performs CPR on a gun shot victim in the parking lot of the Tropics on Brandywine Avenue early Sunday

SCHENECTADY – One person was killed and two others injured outside a Schenectady bar early Sunday, police said.

Police identified the man killed as E-Shawn Amir Berkley, 23, of Albany. He was pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital.

Berkley was found in the parking lot of Tropics Bar and Restaurant at 201 S. Brandywine Ave. with a gunshot wound to his chest. He had been treated at the shooting scene by members of the Schenectady Fire Department prior to being taken to the hospital.

Police at the scene also found a 27-year-old woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her leg and a 22-year-old man arrived at Ellis with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They were both taken to Albany Medical Center and were in stable condition later Sunday morning, police said.

Neither shooting victim was identified.

Schenectady County Dispatch received numerous calls regarding an individual who was shot in the parking lot at about 12:44 a.m..

As officers arrived, additional callers told dispatchers three people had been shot.

When police arrived they found Berkley and the woman in the parking lot.

Officers rendered medical attention to both victims until medics from the Schenectady Fire Department arrived. A short time later, staff at Ellis Hospital notified officers that the 22-year-old male victim had entered the hospital.

The woman was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition, while the surviving male victim was stabilized by hospital staff and transferred to Albany Medical Center and remains in stable condition.

At the shooting scene Sunday morning, a black sedan remained in the parking lot with apparent bullet holes in its driver’s side panel and door. The vehicle appeared to be trapped on a small grass hill and curb that separated the club’s parking lot from a Speedway gas station.

Some people looked at the vehicle and took photographs of it Sunday morning.

A woman who stopped into the Speedway said to no one in particular that the city should “shut the whole thing down,” adding that “we can’t have anything in this city.”

The front door to the night club, which is near I-890, was locked.

On Facebook, the club promoted a Caribbean Day afterparty Saturday night. The club was also under new ownership, according to an Aug. 17 post.

Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department are actively investigating the homicide case with assistance from New York State Police Major Crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department’s TIPS Line at (518)-788-6566.

