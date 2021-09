Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have broken up after dating for nearly a year, according to a new report. After nearly a year together dating, Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, have called it a day. The couple have reportedly split, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that Amelia was the “one who ended things,” and says that her decision came following the drama surrounding Scott, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her other ex, Younes Bendjima. E! News also reports that the pair have broken up.