Ravensburger Releasing SUPER MARIO LABYRINTH September 8

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavensburger will be releasing Super Mario Labyrinth to North America on September 8. The game was previously released in Europe which makes me hope that someday their Pokemon Labyrinth will make its way to North America. In the meantime you can enjoy this maze manipulation game by searching for various Mario characters, trying to find all of yours before your opponents find theirs. I wish that the game pieces were Mario characters themselves, but the board itself looks pretty fun. Labyrinth is a fun family game for ages 7+ and 2-4 players. This game actually is pretty fun for adults too, I know that the age listing makes it seem really geared towards children, but I’ve enjoyed playing this game with only adults. You can pre order your copy of Super Mario Labyrinth now on Amazon or find it at major retailers on September 8th for $34.99.

