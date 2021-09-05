CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Happy Birthday Michael Keaton: Honor the Hollywood Legend with His Best Movie Moments

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9jGw_0bnGApkS00

Simply hearing the name “Michael Keaton” conjures up images of what feels like countless movies from the past 50 years. Indeed, the iconic actor has close to 100 acting credits to his name in a career that started on “Mr. Rogers‘ Neighborhood” in 1974. Sunday, the Hollywood legend turns 70 years old. In honor of all the entertainment he’s provided us over the years, let’s take a look back at his career.

Born Michael John Douglas, Keaton quickly realized that if he wanted to make a career out of acting, he needed to separate himself from the great Michael Douglas. According to IMDb, he was reading a profile on Diane Keaton soon after arriving in Los Angeles and thought something along the lines of “that name sounds pretty good, I’ll take it.”

And so Michael Keaton was born. After a short stint on “Mr. Rogers” that saw him working on the crew and appear sparingly in three episodes, he caught a break. His first serious role came on a show called “All’s Fair.” It only lasted a season, but Keaton had eight episodes worth of screen time and leveraged that into a career.

He worked consistently, landing smaller roles on TV shows for the next few years before it happened. Come 1982, Michael Keaton’s career would change forever. In 1982, he landed a lead role alongside Henry Winkler in the Ron Howard-directed comedy “Night Shift.” From there, Michael Keaton was a movie star.

Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton played plenty of big roles between “Night Shift” and 1989 when “Batman” came out, but the superhero role is iconic. When Keaton was initially cast for the role, public opinion was split. Many fans of the comics didn’t feel that the comedically-inclined actor had what it took to play a convincing Bruce Wayne.

These days, many look back at his Batman fondly. Some even consider him the best yet. That’s saying something, considering the sheer number of acting powerhouses that have put on the costume. Michael Keaton is one among Adam West, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Christian Bale (Not counting the TV Batmen of the 1940s, which included Robert Lowery and Lewis G. Wilson). Keaton returned three years later, reprising his role in “Batman Returns.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2CjYRuSB3U

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: “I’m Batman” Scene – Batman (1989) Movie CLIP HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2CjYRuSB3U)

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’

Again, skipping over a fair bit of Keaton’s career here for the sake of including some of his most memorable roles. That’s not to say the work he did in movies like 1993’s “Much Ado About Nothing” is anything less than awesome. But when Tarantino calls an actor, they pick up.

Keaton played the smaller, albeit important role of FBI agent Ray Nicolette. Alongside his partner Mark Dargus, Ray keeps the narrative moving by trying to take down Samuel L. Jackson’s drug dealing, gun-toting antagonist Ordell Robbie.

‘The Founder’

A quality 2016 biopic that finds Keaton playing Ray Croc, the man who turned fast food into a global phenomenon via McDonald’s. What’s not to love?

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’

Michael Keaton made an impressive return to the superhero genre in the contemporary Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie launched Tom Holland as the new Spiderman, and it found Keaton playing a very different role than Batman.

He played the villain, and a great one to boot. His Vulture character was believable as a blue-collar construction man just trying to provide for his family.

There are 80-plus other roles of Keaton’s to explore, and hopefully, many more coming in the future. Happy Birthday, Mike.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
George Clooney
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Movies#Great Michael#Javascript#Fbi#Mcdonald#Marvel Cinematic Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Is Celebrating Michael Keaton’s 70th Birthday

Michael Keaton made his screen debut in an episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood way back in 1975, but you’d have to say that the veteran actor might be in the midst of the hottest streak of a career that’s now in its 46th year. In the last six of those,...
MoviesMovieWeb

Michael Keaton Is Responsible for Beetlejuice's Moldy Look and Electrifying Appearance

There could be no better Beetlejuice, obviously, than the instantly lovable obnoxious poltergeist Michael Keaton gifted us with. Keaton's performance and visage seemed to be custom-tailored for him. It appears, that couldn't be farther from the truth. With Keaton reprising his role of Batman in The Flash, it has fans reminiscing, back to the time when Tim Burton sought out Michael Keaton for two of his iconic roles. After watching their monumental careers, it seems quaint to think of these two first meeting and discussing a wacky idea that blossomed into a beloved Halloween staple.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Reportedly Returning As Batman In 3 More DCEU Projects

When Michael Keaton was first announced to be making a surprise comeback as Batman in The Flash, fans instantly let their minds wander to the prospect of a Batman Beyond movie, something they’ve been dying to see become a reality for two decades. Those hopes were only reinforced when it was confirmed by DC Films president Walter Hamada that Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader would be the shared universe’s canonical Gotham City vigilante moving forward.
Celebritiesmoviesinfocus.com

Michael Keaton’s Best Performances

The mighty Michael Keaton was born Michael John Douglas on born September 5, 1951. The performer had to change his surname to Keaton because there were two other actors registered at the Screen Actors Guild with that name. Throughout his career Michael Keaton has been able to walk the fine line between comedy and drama, showing a versatility that few stars can acquire.
Movieslrmonline.com

What If Michael Keaton Gets The Luke Treatment In The Flash?

This is a discussion article, posing the question, what if Michael Keaton gets the Luke treatment in The Flash? Now, what I mean here is, what would the fan reaction be like if instead of a triumphant return as Batman, Keaton comes back as a broken man? Parallels to Luke Skywalker’s return in The Last Jedi come to mind, and how fans reacted to that. Personally, in The Last Jedi, I never had an issues with broken Luke, I had an issue with what broke him.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Actor with local ties featured in Michael Keaton film

St. Joseph-based actor Andy Schneeflock has had appearances on big TV shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Equalizer.”. Schneeflock’s latest role, as the partner of a person killed on 9/11 in the Netflix drama “Worth,” might be his most pivotal acting gig yet. “Even when I talk about it,...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Shania Twain: Celebrating Her Most Iconic Country Music Moments

Shania Twain, we’re hoping you’re somewhere gorgeous, with something chilled and bubbly to drink. That’s how country divas celebrate another year. Twain turned 56, Saturday. And to kick off her birthday eve, Friday, she released a remastered version of one of her most popular videos. That’s got to be an iconic moment, right, as the country star continues to take her career to wonderful places. Besides, she looks fabulous as she sings and dances to Party of Two with Billy Currington. The video originally was released in 2004. And the song represented her 16th straight top 10 hit.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Hong Kong Legend Tony Leung Tries His Hand at Hollywood

When they first met to discuss casting what would become the latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, producer Jonathan Schwartz asked the ﬁlm’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who his dream choice was to play their villain. Wenwu, the estranged father of the ﬁlm’s hero, was many things—a stylish underworld boss, an ancient Chinese warrior, and a high-powered modern man—so Cretton needed someone with range. Immediately, he thought of one of his favorite actors. “Tony Leung,” he said, “but he’ll never do it.” Schwartz replied, “Let’s try.”
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
MoviesPosted by
MercuryNews

New movies: Michael Keaton brilliant in 9/11 drama

A raved-about Marvel superhero flick (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and a redo of a Disney princess saga await movie fans this week. So do the moving 9/11 Netflix drama “Worth” with an outstanding Michael Keaton, a bloody samurai actioner, “Yakuza Princess,” and the stand-up-and-take notice debut “Wild Indian,” amongst others.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy