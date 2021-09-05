CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Scotty McCreery’s New Song ‘Carolina to Me’ Celebrates the Natural Beauty of His Home State

By Lauren Boisvert
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXjFA_0bnGAX3U00

North Carolina native Scotty McCreery recently released another single from his upcoming 5th studio album Same Truck. “Carolina To Me” is a love letter to McCreery’s home state.

In it, he makes Heaven-on-Earth style comparisons. “You think pearly gates / You think streets of gold / And I think about them long-leaf pines lined on Tobacco Road,” he sings in the chorus.

McCreery has a signature deep country twang that won him, American Idol, in 2011; in “Carolina To Me,” he goes back to a classic country sound. The sound is low and resonant and calls to mind Conway Twitty’s traditional sound. McCreery has cited him as an influence. It also brings to mind some of Elvis’ slower ballads, another of McCreery’s influences.

“Elvis was from a very small town [and so were] a lot of the other folks,” he said of his chance to get out of the small-town life, “I was a local grocery store bagger here in Garner [North Carolina], and all of a sudden, I got this big chance and now I get to sing country music for a living.”

Same Truck releases on September 17; the album also includes McCreery’s current single “You Time,” which is currently at number 4 on the country charts.

Scotty McCreery On His Love of North Carolina

McCreery has always been dedicated to his hometown of Garner, North Carolina. In an interview with Come Hear Carolina in 2019, McCreery said, “Garner was a great place to grow up. They really embraced the arts.” He spoke about the importance of arts education for him personally, saying, “They nurtured my love for singing and music and [they taught me] how to create music. It was huge for me to go to school and to have a whole hour to sing.”

When asked how his relationship with his home state has changed, Scotty McCreery said, “I think over the years I’ve gotten a better appreciation for Garner [and] for North Carolina…They say there’s no place like home, and that’s the truth.”

Arts Education in North Carolina

Scotty McCreery is a passionate advocate for music and the arts in schools. He told Come Hear Carolina, “nowadays they’re cutting funding in certain parts of the school and the first place they always want to look is the arts, and I’m like no!” He went on to say, “Everybody knows the exact formulas for math and science, but there’s no one way to do music or arts, so for that’s my biggest thing…really supporting the arts in the schools.”

Of North Carolina’s artistic influence, he said, “I do think North Carolina tries very hard to nurture the arts, to embrace the arts, and to teach the arts.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Can Scotty McCreery Lead the Week’s Top Videos?

Scotty McCreery has just released a very picturesque video for his new song, "Carolina to Me." Will his massive fan base vote him into the top spot of the most popular country music videos of the week?. McCreery is facing competition from Kacey Musgraves, Travis Denning and King Calaway, all...
Rock Musicwkml.com

Stars & Guitars 2021 Artist: Scotty McCreery

Stars & Guitars is back and better than ever in 2021, with an amazing group of artists. Today’s featured artist is Scotty McCreery! The pride of North Carolina joins Tenille Arts, Drew Parker, Clay Walker, Matt Stell and Carly Pearce as our incredible 2021 lineup! Let’s take a look at Scotty!
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Scotty McCreery calls himself the “world’s best wedding dancer”

Scotty McCreery can sing and write songs, and apparently moonwalk as well. In a new video posted on social media, the American Idol alum reveals he can easily channel Michael Jackson, especially at a wedding. “I am the world’s best wedding dancer,” Scotty boasts. “Yes, when they play ‘Billie Jean,’...
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in September 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain's futuristic latex look gets everyone talking

Shania Twain's incredible looks throughout the span of her career really do transcend time at this point, as each one she's highlighted recently has left fans wowed. The singer once again sparked a big reaction when she shared pictures from the set of her music video way back in 2002.
CelebritiesNME

Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. Discussing Genesis’...
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Slays High-Waisted Daisy Dukes As She Rocks Out At CMA Summer Jam

Hot cowgirl alert! Miranda Lambert channeled her country roots while performing at CMA Summer Jam. Miranda Lambert was the queen of the night at CMA Summer Jam! Back in July, the country singer took the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the jam-packed night of music. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene” and “Tequila Does” — and was also joined by Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider” at the show. The concert airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Blake Shelton and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy