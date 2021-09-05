Will ETFs Gain on Upbeat US Manufacturing Data for August?

There may not yet be a bitcoin ETF available to investors, but the influence of cryptocurrencies was all over the list of August's top performing ETFs. The S&P 500 as a whole was up for the 7th straight month, gaining 2.9%, but it was tech again that helped lead the way. The Nasdaq Composite was up 4%, propelled by gains in cybersecurity. cloud computing and fintech. August finished with a strong rally thanks to the Fed's investor-approved message regarding gentle tapering and zero interest rates, but the month as a whole belonged to more defensive sectors. Utilities and real estate were the top two performers gaining roughly 5%, respectively.