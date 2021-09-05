Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, three more joined the cast of the film, with Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark joining Lewis Pullman, who is in the lead role and son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Deadline had the news of the three joining the cast today.