There is an “undeniable” mandate in Scotland for a second independence referendum following the Scottish government’s power-sharing deal with the Green Party, the country’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.The agreement, which has now been endorsed by both parties, will see the Scottish Greens form part of a government for the first time anywhere in the UK.Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood on Tuesday that a “key strand” of the deal would be fulfilling what she said was the “democratic mandate to let the Scottish people choose our own future”, alongside dealing with issues such as climate change and the recovery from...