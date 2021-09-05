GETZLAF, KARLSSON, OVECHKIN AND CROSBY AMONG THE NHLERS WHO CAN HIT LOFTY MILESTONES THIS YEAR

As we approach training camps later this month, following shortly thereafter by pre-season action, it is becoming evident how close we are getting to the return of hockey!. This season will hopefully bring with it some semblance of normalcy, with fans returning to NHL arenas, though COVID-19 safety measures will still be in place to mitigate any potential outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta variant that could cause delays again in 2021-22. One thing that fans can certainly look forward to is that several players, includingRyan Getzlaf, Erik Karlsson, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, are nearing some exciting milestones that they are almost certain to hit this year.