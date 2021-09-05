CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

GETZLAF, KARLSSON, OVECHKIN AND CROSBY AMONG THE NHLERS WHO CAN HIT LOFTY MILESTONES THIS YEAR

markerzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach training camps later this month, following shortly thereafter by pre-season action, it is becoming evident how close we are getting to the return of hockey!. This season will hopefully bring with it some semblance of normalcy, with fans returning to NHL arenas, though COVID-19 safety measures will still be in place to mitigate any potential outbreaks of the highly transmissible Delta variant that could cause delays again in 2021-22. One thing that fans can certainly look forward to is that several players, includingRyan Getzlaf, Erik Karlsson, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, are nearing some exciting milestones that they are almost certain to hit this year.

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Erik Karlsson
Person
Brian Leetch
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Gordie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karlsson Ovechkin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Penguins’ Crosby & Malkin Nearing Major Milestones

As they enter what could be the later stages of their NHL career, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will continue to reach major milestones. This season, the two Pittsburgh Penguins centers have a chance to cross off at least one impressive statistical mark each. Crosby could join Mario Lemieux as the second player in Penguins history to reach at least 500 goals. Malkin has a chance, even if it might be an outside one, to reach 1,000 NHL games.
NHLNBC Washington

SEE IT: Alex Ovechkin Returns to Capitals' Practice Rink All Smiles

SEE IT: Alex Ovechkin returns to Caps' practice rink all smiles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nothing warms the heart like seeing the greatest goal-scorer of all time smiling at the practice rink. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has returned to D.C. from Russia and showed off his pearly...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Q&A: Brian Burke talks offer sheets, Sidney Crosby, Olympics

Brian Burke’s reputation as a straight shooter was reinforced Tuesday when he flew out to Calgary to host his fifth annual Targets for Kids trap shooting event. After demonstrating his marksmanship at the sold-out charity event full of local celebrities, the 66-year-old Penguins executive shared his thoughts on everything from offer sheets, Sidney Crosby and the Olympics, to his hatred for golf and his love for Calgary and hunting.
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Starkey: Penguins rage against the dying of the light

The surprise announcement of Sidney Crosby’s wrist surgery was the latest in an offseason filled with gut punches. It might have been a reality check, too, as darkness sets in on this golden age of Penguins hockey. In and of itself, Crosby’s left wrist surgery wouldn’t necessarily trigger alarm bells...
NHLmarkerzone.com

NHL'S INVESTIGATION INTO EVANDER KANE STALLS, JUDGE DENIES REQUEST REGARDING EX-WIFE

It appears the NHL's investigation into Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks has stalled. That's according to Front Office Sports, which says the outside investigators hired by the NHL to determine whether Kane gambled on games he was involved in have been unable to interview his ex-wife Anna, the person who made the allegations.
NHLmarkerzone.com

ANAHEIM WAS WILLING TO PART WITH BIG NAME IN TRADE FOR JACK EICHEL; BUFFALO REJECTED THE TRADE

As the Jack Eichel saga continues on in Buffalo, there's a report that the Sabres rejected a trade proposal from the Anaheim Ducks for the 24-year-old that would have seen a big name going the other way. In a recent interview with NHL Network Radio, reporter John Hoven stated the Ducks were offering two current roster players, with one of them being goaltender John Gibson.
Hockeymarkerzone.com

THOMAS LARKIN FACING TRIAL FOR FOUR-YEAR-OLD HIT THAT ENDED DANIEL PAILLE'S CAREER

A court battle will start on Monday between Thomas Larkin and Daniel Paille over a hit four years ago that ended Paille's hockey career. While the two played in different leagues, their teams met at the Champions Hockey League tournament back in 2017, which featured teams from various European hockey leagues. Larkin, a former draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets who never made the NHL, blindsided Paille with a hit to the head. Here's the hit in question:
NHLYardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: Revisiting the Patric Hornqvist Trade

As of Sept. 12, 2020, Patric Hornqvist has played 407 regular season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 264 points along the way. Thanks to his efforts beyond point scoring, he’s become a fan favorite in the city. Over his six seasons in Pittsburgh, Hornqvist is a player with on-ice...
NHLNBC Sports

P.K. Subban pays respects to ex-Bruin Jimmy Hayes in Boston

Jimmy Hayes meant a lot to a lot of people, and that was evident Monday in Boston. A funeral service was held for Hayes at St. Ann's Church in the Dorchester neighborhood of Neponset on Monday, seven days after the former Boston Bruins forward was found dead in his Milton, Mass., home at age 31.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Four unresolved NHL off-season storylines to watch ahead of camps

The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end and the return of the NHL is on the horizon. Next week we'll see some rookie camps opening and the week after we'll see NHL training camps start up. Position battles and player hype is upon us, but there are still plenty of unresolved off-season storylines to watch that could carry on into the new season.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rule Changes We Want to See for the 2021-22 Season

NHL referees have one of the hardest jobs in all of sports. There is no game faster than hockey and arguably no gameplay more taxing. It's amazing how much the refs are able to camouflage themselves during play. Their ability to go unnoticed between whistles keeps viewers' eyes on the action. Next time you sit down to watch an NHL game, try paying attention to the crew in stripes for a couple of shifts. Watch the linesman leap in the air to avoid a dump-in screaming right at them and follow a ref skate all across the zone while never taking their eyes off the play.
NHLYardbarker

Christian Dvorak: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Newest Acquisition

The Montreal Canadiens may have lost one of their top young players and a potential top-six centre after declining to match the $6.1 million offer sheet tendered to Jesperi Kotkaniemi by the Carolina Hurricanes, but they used their compensation to trade for a player who is better suited to fill that role now and for the foreseeable future. Here are a few cool things to know about Christian Dvorak, Montreal’s newest acquisition.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

A farewell to four traded Coyotes players

If you told fans last season that, in less than a year, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Darcy Kuemper, and Christian Dvorak would no longer be on the team, they might not have believed you. However, General Manager Bill Armstrong made it very clear that he would not hesitate to trade...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: Patrick Kane’s Legacy of Success is still Missing One Chapter

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is a legend, there is no doubt about that. But… One area of his career is still lacking: international success. Patrick Kane is a first-ballot Hall of Famer whose number 88 will be retired by the Blackhawks the year after retirement. Well-known for his skillset on offense and dependable in clutch situations, he has been a problem for the league since he was a rookie. Add on 3 Stanley Cups, a Ted Lindsay, an Art Ross, a Hart, and a Conn Smythe, Kane has enjoyed great success in the NHL.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo on the NHL: Canadiens improve with Dvorak, Coyotes keep getting worse

As practical jokes go, the Carolina Hurricanes pulled a great one the Montreal Canadiens. They swiped forward prospect Jesperi Jotkaniemi with a $6.1 million sheet that the Canadiens would have been stupid to match. They got payback to the Canadiens for extending an ill-advised offer sheet to Sebastian Aho, which the Hurricanes matched.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Sabres re-engage interested teams after meeting with Eichel's representatives

Lots of great sports to watch on a Thursday night. Some hockey stuff to supplement this smorgasbord:. • The Sabres had an “introductory meeting” with Jack Eichel’s new representatives. Both sides are trying to keep things very quiet, but, as of yet, word is there’s no resolution. As with many of our own responsibilities, several NHL situations picked up steam after Labour Day. I do believe Buffalo re-engaged with interested teams to see where everyone stands. We will see where things go.
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Reports: Sabres captain Jack Eichel fires longtime agent, hires Pat Brisson

Injured Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has fired his longtime agent, Peter Fish, and hired Pat Brisson to represent him, according to reports. The news, first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman, comes less than a month before NHL training camps are scheduled to open. Right now, the Sabres and Eichel, who wants to be traded, are at a standstill over how to treat the herniated disc in his neck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy