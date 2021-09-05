Seven people wounded in NYC overnight shootings
At least seven people were shot early Sunday in The Bronx, including an incident outside a catering hall where four victims were blasted in their legs, according to police. The four wounded people were shot at 3:35 a.m. in front of La Roose Catering Hall on White Plains Road in Wakefield when a dispute erupted and an unknown gunman began firing at the group, police said. A 24-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were struck in their legs, police said.nypost.com
Comments / 15