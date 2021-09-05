CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven people wounded in NYC overnight shootings

By Steven Vago
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven people were shot early Sunday in The Bronx, including an incident outside a catering hall where four victims were blasted in their legs, according to police. The four wounded people were shot at 3:35 a.m. in front of La Roose Catering Hall on White Plains Road in Wakefield when a dispute erupted and an unknown gunman began firing at the group, police said. A 24-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were struck in their legs, police said.

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.

