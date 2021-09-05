CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Strong's 2 TD passes lead Nevada past Cal 22-17

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada's whirlwind month as vagabonds ended with a very satisfying win. Carson Strong threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolf Pack to a 22-17 victory over California on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams. Nevada has been forced to adapt because of smoke...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Fox News

564K+
Followers
115K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Nevada College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Norvell
Person
Chase Garbers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Incomplete Pass#American Football#The Wolf Pack#The West Division#Host Idaho State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Illinois Statemyrtlebeachonline.com

Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Eastern Illinois

The Shane Beamer Era kicked off in Columbia with a decisive 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois. Here’s a look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina on Saturday. The tight ends: Head coach Shane Beamer had said that tight ends would play a pivotal role in South Carolina’s offense, and those tight ends delivered early. The first two touchdowns of USC’s season were short red-zone throws to Nick Muse and Jaheim Bell, respectively. Muse would score again on a trick two-point conversation following his touchdown. And Bell was used in a variety of ways, including as a fullback and on an end-around rushing play. He broke loose for a 65-yard rushing touchdown late in the game that was called back due to offensive holding.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Football Prediction and Preview

ECU (0-1, 0-0 American) got off to an early 6-0 start against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Pirates only scored 13 points the rest of the way as Appalachian State won 33-19. Saturday will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the Pirates, with South Carolina holding a 14-5 edge. The Gamecocks also won the most recent meeting, beating the Pirates 20-15 in 2016.
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

Nevada football's most important players in 2021: No. 1 Carson Strong

The Nevada football team is scheduled to open its season Sept. 4 at Cal. We are counting down the Wolf Pack's 21 most important players of the 2021 season, one each until the opener. Today's player: No. 1 Carson Strong. Carson Strong. Position: Quarterback. Class: Senior. Height/weight: 6-4/215. Hometown: Vacaville,...
Nevada Statebearinsider.com

Cal Blows Early Lead, Loses Opener to Nevada, 22-17

Cal handily won the first quarter against Nevada Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in the football season opener. However a game consists of four quarters and the last three belonged to the Wolf Pack, who came away with a 22-17 victory. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, the onetime Cal Bear wannabee,...
College Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.
Nevada Statechatsports.com

Nevada’s Carson Strong named Mountain West Offensive Player of Week

For the third time in his career, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference announced. @USUFootball#AtThePeak | #BattleBorn | #RideForTheBrand | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/vziKqjXvns— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 6, 2021. Strong, a native of Vacaville, Calif., went 22-for-39 (56.4 percent)...
College SportsKESQ

Presbyterian’s Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday. Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who...
Nevada Statechatsports.com

Nevada 22, Cal 17: The takeaways from Wolf Pack's big win in Pac-12 country

It was a tale of two games Saturday night in Berkeley. Cal basically played keep-away with the ball in the first quarter, scoring twice for a 14-0 lead and looking as if it would dominate visiting Nevada. The Wolf Pack, though, stormed back in a big way, scoring the game’s next 22 points and holding on for a 22-17 win in the season-opener for both teams.
Nevada StateSanta Cruz Sentinel

Cal football: Nevada’s first-round prospect Strong has Bears on high alert

BERKELEY — For the longest time, it didn’t much matter who played quarterback for Nevada when the Wolf Pack faced Cal. Through 1945, the Golden Bears routinely had their way with Nevada, posting wins by scores like 81-6, 79-7 and 62-0, the latter included among 20 shutout victories Cal recorded against its neighbor to the east.
Nevada StateNational football post

Nevada rallies for 22-17 win over Cal

Carson Strong passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns, and the visiting Nevada Wolf Pack surprised the California Golden Bears 22-17 in the non-conference opener for both teams. The Wolf Pack held California to three points over the final three quarters. Strong, the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Recruiting: Oregon State Beavers hosting impressive collection of visitors, including key top-100 prospect

The Oregon State Beavers football program is set for its season opener Saturday against Hawaii and is wasting little time inviting top targets to campus. Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have already accumulated 12 verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, meaning they have just a handful of spots available in what is projected to be a 15-to-17-man class.
College Sportscalbears.com

Cal-Nevada Postgame Notes

Cal lost a regular-season non-conference game for the first time under head coach Justin Wilcox with the Golden Bears previously 9-0 in non-conference regular-season games in the Wilcox era. Cal scored on its first two possessions since scoring on its first four drives against North Texas in 2019. Tonight also...
College SportsWRAL

Jurkovec's 3 TD passes carries BC past Colgate, 51-0

BOSTON — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is now on the radar screen with much higher expectations on him in his second season with the Eagles. His first test went well. Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading BC to a 51-0...

Comments / 0

Community Policy