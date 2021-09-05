CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

AMC's 'Dark Winds' Thriller TV Series Casts Rainn Wilson as a Degenerate Missionary

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC's adaptation of Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series has added Rainn Wilson to the cast. Dark Winds is set in the 1970s and follows a pair of Navajo police officers as they search for clues in a grisly double homicide case. The case forces them to challenge their spiritual beliefs and come to terms with their own traumatic pasts, which is why the series is described as a psychological thriller.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
Person
Tony Hillerman
Person
Kiowa Gordon
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Noah Emmerich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Book Series#Amc#Degenerate Missionary#Leaphorn Chee#Navajo#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
MoviesCollider

Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 911 Operator in First Trailer for Netflix Thriller 'The Guilty'

In the beginning of 2018, a Danish crime thriller drew attention from critics at Sundance Film Festival. The Guilty (or Den Skyldige in the original) was highly praised by its approach to the genre. Instead of having car chases, shootings and all other elements of action-thrillers, this movie happened entirely in one room, through the course of a phone call and with zero visual depictions of its action sequences.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Salem's Lot: Three More Added To Cast Of King Adaptation

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, three more joined the cast of the film, with Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark joining Lewis Pullman, who is in the lead role and son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Deadline had the news of the three joining the cast today.
MoviesDen of Geek

Can Salem’s Lot and Firestarter Reignite Stephen King at the Box Office?

It was almost exactly four years ago when It: Chapter One (as it came to be called), the first of two movies based on Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel, opened in theaters to a record-shattering $124 million in its first weekend. Adjusted for inflation, the film went on to become the highest grossing horror movie (and King adaptation) of all time, earning $701 million worldwide. Not even the vampires of ‘Salem’s Lot multiplied at that rate!
TV & VideosABQJournal

‘Dark Winds’ filming in northern New Mexico

The New Mexico State Film Office announced Tuesday that AMC is in production on “Dark Winds” – the network’s latest series with a strong New Mexico connection. AMC is also home to “Better Call Saul,” “Preacher” and “Breaking Bad.”. “Dark Winds” is based on the Leaphorn and Chee mystery novels...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dark Winds - Rainn Wilson Joins Cast

The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set as a lead opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. It hails from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Noah Emmerich and Jessica Matten also star.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Office Vet Rainn Wilson Just Joined One Of George R.R. Martin's TV Shows

While Rainn Wilson may always feel like Dwight Schrute to fans of The Office, the actor has actually has gone on to rack up numerous television credits since the NBC comedy ended in 2013. With that said, he hasn’t had a substantial television role since leading the Fox series Backstrom in 2015. He spent most of his time doing guest and recurring spots. That appears to be changing with a recent announcement that The Office alum will be joining a new television series from Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin.
TV & VideosGamespot

Tim Burton's Netflix Series Adds 10 Actors To Ensemble Cast

Wednesday, Tim Burton's upcoming series reimagining The Addams Family, has just added 10 more actors to its ensemble cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new actors come after the already impressive recent announcement that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will be starring, respectively, as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Via...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Thora Birch and Jamie McShane cast in Netflix’s Wednesday series

The Walking Dead Universe actors Thora Birch and Jamie McShane have been cast in Netflix’s live-action series Wednesday. Tim Burton is directing the series in his first televised directorial effort. Thora Birch played Mary/Gamma in Alpha’s group The Whisperers. She and her sister Frances joined the Whisperers after several failed...
TV & Videostownandcountrymag.com

Robert Altman's Prêt-à-Porter is Getting a TV Series Adaptation

Today's 1990s classic getting a TV reboot is Prêt-à-Porter, Robert Altman's acclaimed 1994 satire of the fashion industry. According to Deadline, the relatively new streaming platform Paramount+ is developing a series based on the movie, which will follow a new generation of models, designers, and media types all vying for success in the world of fashion. (For the non-French speakers out there, Prêt-à-Porter means "ready to wear").
TV SeriesComicBook

Peacock's Vampire Academy Series Announces Cast

Author Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy series of novels were previously adapted into a film, with Peacock now bringing the concept back to life in the form of a TV series, which just announced its stars. What should surely make fans excited for this new adaptation is that it comes from showrunner Julie Plec, who previously delivered audiences series like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. Additionally, the stars of the new series have a number of genre and Young Adult programs under their belts, surely making them feel right at home in the new series. Check out the casting details below and stay tuned for details on the Vampire Academy series.
Video GamesNME

HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ live-action TV series: cast, release date and everything we know so far

When video game studio Naughty Dog first released The Last Of Us in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, it was quickly hailed as a revolutionising force in gaming storytelling. The 2013 game – and its acclaimed 2020 sequel – tells the story of two strangers who are forced to travel through zombie-infested America, becoming as close as father and daughter as they learn to trust and rely on each other. Offering action-packed gameplay in service of character-driven storylines, The Last Of Us has become an acclaimed and fiercely beloved franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Owen Wilson Joins Disney's The Haunted Mansion Movie

Owen Wilson will soon pay a visit to Disney's The Haunted Mansion. The actor, who recently impressed fans and critics with his role on the Disney+ series Loki, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming movie based on the theme park ride of the same name. Wilson joins previously announced cast members LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish for the project, which is described as having an ensemble cast.
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date

The short teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s The Problem With Jon Stewart finds the 22-time Emmy Award winner being caught off-guard by how he’s aged. He screams at his image in the mirror and asks, “Why would I go back to a visual medium? I could have done a podcast!” Fortunately for Stewart’s fans, he chose to do both.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV Series is a Christmas Show

Superhero movies and TV shows set during the holiday season are pretty rare beasts. Sure, we’ve had the occasional vaguely holiday themed episode of an Arrowverse show from time to time (since those shows, at least pre-pandemic, tended to operate more or less in “real time” with their broadcast schedules), and of course both Iron Man 3 and Shazam! were set around the Christmas season. But it’s rare that they really revel in the atmosphere of the season. That’s going to change with Marvel’s new Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ in November, which according to executive producer Trin Tranh is “grounded and funny, packed to the brim with Christmas spirit.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy