AMC's 'Dark Winds' Thriller TV Series Casts Rainn Wilson as a Degenerate Missionary
AMC's adaptation of Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series has added Rainn Wilson to the cast. Dark Winds is set in the 1970s and follows a pair of Navajo police officers as they search for clues in a grisly double homicide case. The case forces them to challenge their spiritual beliefs and come to terms with their own traumatic pasts, which is why the series is described as a psychological thriller.collider.com
