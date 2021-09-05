CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How A Classic ‘F-Action Tape’ Created Controversy For Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By Brandon Caldwell
theboxhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake‘s Certified Lover Boy arrived on Friday (September 3) with fans not only flocking to certain tracks (“Knife Talk” with 21 Savage and Project Pat), “N 2 Deep” with Future) but also noticing the credits to see what producers had a hand in crafting the 6 God’s latest album of the moment. When they arrived at “TSU,” a single ironically paying homage to Third Ward’s historically Black college and university, many pointed out how famed Swishahouse co-founder and leader of The Chopstars OG Ron C was credited as a producer on the track.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Og Ron C#Certified Lover Boy#Third Ward#F Ck Action 13#Instagram
