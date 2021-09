We've got our fingers crossed that the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream will provide better racing than the washout that was last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. Heavy rain at Spa basically ended up in what could only be described as a farcical display of F1 racing, with three laps made behind a safety car and drivers getting half points, leaving them in exactly the same order as qualifying. That turn cut Lewis Hamilton's lead at the top of the driver's championship to just three points.