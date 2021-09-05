Superb Verstappen thrills home crowd to win Netherlands GP

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver’s leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third. Verstappen started from pole position for a season-leading seventh time, and sixth in the past seven races, courtesy of a brilliant qualifying session. He leads Hamilton 7-4 for wins.