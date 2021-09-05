CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Alludes to Taking a Well-deserved Break From Tennis

Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZihqS_0bnG46N300

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka gave an emotional post-match interview where she contemplated her future after her defeat in the third round of the US Open.

This year has been one of heavy scrutiny for the young star, who recognizes that the pressure negatively impacts her game.

“I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said. “I don’t think that’s normal.”

Osaka lost to Canadian player Leylah Fernandez, who is 18 and unseeded.

“This is very hard to articulate. Basically, I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka said tearfully. “I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”

The star also apologized for bashing her racket to the ground during a moment of frustration.

“I was telling myself to be calm, but I feel like maybe there was a boiling point. Like, normally, I feel like I like challenges. But recently I feel very anxious when things don’t go my way, and I feel like you can feel that,” she explains.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open earlier this year to protect her mental health. She also withdrew from Wimbledon. Decisions picked apart by the media.

During a recent interview, Osaka was reduced to tears by an aggressive reporter.

“You are not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format, yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform,” the reporter from The Cincinnati Enquirer says. “I guess my question is, how do you balance the two and also do you have anything you’d like to share about what you did say about Simone Biles?”

Osaka broke down in tears.

It’s clear Naomi Osaka needs a break. She’s earned it.

We wish her the best.

Comments / 0

Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

7K+
Followers
572
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Canadian#The Cincinnati Enquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisthespun.com

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Football season has finally arrived, with Week 1 of the 2021 college football regular season kicking off this weekend, but don’t close the door on summer just yet. Earlier this summer, the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released. The 2021 issue of the prestigious magazine was a historic one, with three different models getting their own covers. Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among the cover models for the 2021 issue.
NBAPosted by
HOLAUSA

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara are BFF goals in all the photos they’ve shared from Italy

It’s been over a year since Kobe Bryant died and with all the pain and trauma his wife Vanessa Bryant has endured since it‘s been nice to see her having fun in Italy. The mom attended the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice Italy and spent most of her time attending events with her best friend Ciara. Vanessa has shared many photos from her vacation and reflected in the captions about how hard it was going back to Venice, seemingly referencing memories with Kobe. Thankfully she had the help of Ciara and looked happy as she smiled, danced, and looked stunning. The besties have both shared some adorable photos from their trip together, check them out below.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka reveals her goals beyond tennis

Naomi Osaka is one of the most popular athletes on the tennis scene and in Japan she is now a sports icon. Despite the victory of the Australian Open, this 2021 was really difficult for young Japanese star: the strong tennis player highlighted some mental health problems, especially due to obvious difficulties in dealing with the media.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Here’s How Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Earned Over $50 Million At 23 Years Old

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is officially the highest-paid female athlete of 2021, according to Sportico. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete for two consecutive years. In 2020, Osaka ranked at the top of the earnings scoreboard with $37 million (from June 2019 – June 2020). In May 2021, Sportico announced that she earned $55.2 million over the previous 12 months.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Tennis Player Has A Message For Naomi Osaka

Billie Jean King knows a thing or two about the immense pressure that comes with being a tennis superstar. The legend, as a result, sent a message to Naomi Osaka on Saturday following Osaka’s stunning announcement. Osaka, who lost in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday night,...
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Sweet Ice Cream Date While Vacationing In Italy

European date night! LeBron James and his wife Savannah stepped out for some gelato while in Italy over the long weekend. A trip to Italy is not complete without gelato. Just ask LeBron James, who stepped out with wife Savannah Brinson for some dessert while vacationing in the European country over Labor Day weekend. The basketball player, 36, and his wife, 35, held hands during an evening gelato run on the island of Ischia on Sunday. The athlete kept it casual in a tee and shorts, while his wife of eight years rocked a printed blouse.
NBAHollywood Life

Gabrielle Union Cozies Up To Husband Dwyane Wade In Yellow Short Shorts On European Vacation — Pics

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are having the time of their lives on the ‘Wade World Tour’ as they yacht around the Mediterranean. Dwyane Wade, 39, and Gabrielle Union, 48, have jetted off on a European getaway, and appear to be enjoying every moment of their “Wade World Tour.” The former NBA star, and the Bring It On actress were all smiles as they posed for a series of new snaps while vacationing on a yacht in the Mediterranean. Dwyane took to Instagram on August 25 to share pics of himself and Gabby getting cozy in front of the yacht railing, while laughing and smiling sweetly at each other.
NFLPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals She Has ‘Never’ Cheated on a Partner Amid Jonathan Owens Romance

Dedicated. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she has “never” cheated on a partner before during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, September 1. Amid a “Never Have I Ever” game with fans via her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old responded to a follower’s inquiry as to whether or not she has ever been unfaithful in a relationship. She circled “no” on the Q&A template photo she was using for the questions and added, “Too loyal [and] WAY too obsessed.” She also included the loved-up, sparkle and woozy face emoji.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Simone Biles Had The Perfect Response To Anyone Calling Her A "Quitter"

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say the 2020 Summer Olympics were filled with heightened pressures for even the most seasoned athletes. On Tuesday, July 27, world-class gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic Women’s Team Finals to protect her mental and physical health, and some people weren’t too happy about it. However, she’s standing by her decision, and sticking it to the haters: Simone Biles’ Instagram note about "quitter" comments is so blunt, and it’s exactly what needed to be said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy