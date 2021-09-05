Polish Doc 'Escape to the Silver Globe' Explores the Greatest Science Fiction Movie That Never Was
In 1975, following the international success of his Romy Schneider starrer "That Most Important Thing: Love," helmer Andrzej Żuławski returned to Poland. He was supposed to deliver the biggest spectacle in its history with science fiction epic "On the Silver Globe." Based on "The Lunar Trilogy" written by his great-grandfather, Jerzy, it saw a group of astronauts leave Earth, only to crash on another planet. Years later, another astronaut arrives and is welcomed as a god. The project was interrupted in 1977, due to the decision by Deputy Minister of Culture Janusz Wilhelmi.
