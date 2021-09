Emma Johnston’s 2021 net worth sheds a little light on how Amber and Trent’s children are able to move into their own place so soon after turning 18. Turns out, at the young age of 16, Emma Johnston is already a millionaire. What exactly is the 7 Little Johnstons star’s net worth as of 2021? And, how exactly has this young woman come to be worth so much money? Keep reading and we’ll explain.