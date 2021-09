Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Police say a man has died after a crash trapped him in his car in Dutchess County Sunday evening. Police were called to South Amenia Road near Kent Road in Amenia where they say Felix Santiago swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. Rescue crews had to free Santiago from his car. The 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he died. The occupants in the other car suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.