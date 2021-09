With a crunchy potato chip coating and a flavor reminiscent of pimiento cheese dip, these fried mac and cheese balls are an irresistible appetizer that will disappear quickly at any gathering, be it Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl, or fancy dinner party. Though you'll need to plan ahead (the macaroni mixture needs to chill for at least two hours), this recipe is delightfully easy to pull off. The dredging set up is much like the three-part breading situation you're used to when making chicken Parmesan, and using an instant-read or candy thermometer significantly eases the process of frying. Leftovers are unlikely, but if you do have them, it's best to reheat the mac and cheese balls in a 350°F oven. (It'll take about 15 minutes.)