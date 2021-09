Stanley Tucci, the actor known for his roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America and The Hunger Games, has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, although thanks to his treatment he doesn't believe it will come back. That doesn't mean the disease hasn't taken a toll on Stanley Tucci and put him through something he would not wish on anyone, especially considering his first wife died at the age of 47 after battling breast cancer in 2009. Tucci revealed in an interview with Vera magazine that he underwent "high-does radiation and chemo" treatment for a tumor at the base of his tongue which was too large to operate on.