People Drive From All Over For The Bacon At This Charming Arkansas Shop

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
 5 days ago

We found the best bacon in Arkansas. That sounds like a bold statement, but once you visit Coursey’s Smoked Meats, you’ll understand. The small roadside shop has been producing its “world famous” bacon for decades. And for nearly as long, people have travelled from near and far for a taste.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Lovingly referred to as the “house by the side of the road,” Coursey’s Smoked Meats is located just off Highway 65 in St. Joe.
The small smoked meat shop opened in 1945. The original wooden smokehouse still sits out front.
But the historic smokehouse isn’t the only thing that’s withstood the test of time. To this day, the shop still uses the same techniques and recipes that put Coursey’s – and its famous bacon – on the map.
Smoked to perfection, the bacon has fans all over the country. Of course, it’s not just bacon that you’ll find at Coursey’s.
The shop also carries smoked Swiss and cheddar cheeses as well as hickory-smoked ham (boneless and bone-in), summer sausage, deer sausage, and turkey breast.
Not only can you buy smoked meats to take home with you, but Coursey’s has a small counter in the back of the store, where you can get a sandwich made with fresh-sliced meats and cheeses.
Can’t make it to Coursey’s?
You’ll be happy to know that at set times during the year (typically March – May and October – December), Coursey’s ships its bacon, ham, summer sausage, and deer sausage nationwide.

For more information, call Coursey’s Smoked Meats at (870) 439-2503. You can also visit the Coursey’s Smoked Meats Facebook page.

So, did you know about Coursey’s Smoked Meats? What about its famous bacon? Ever visited the shop? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only small town must-visit in Arkansas. Click here to read about another.

