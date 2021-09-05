CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln man pleads no contest in shooting death of friend

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded no contest for unintentionally shooting and killing his friend and roommate last year. Zachariah Serna accepted the plea deal on a manslaughter charge Friday in the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hall on July 4, 2020. Prosecutors said Serna told them he and Hall were struggling over the gun when it went off. But prosecutors said a blood spatter expert would testify at trial that Hall and Serna were at least 4 feet apart when the gun went fired.

Comments / 0

Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
