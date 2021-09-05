Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Confirms Charlie Cox Doesn’t Appear

Everything they say about absence making the heart go fonder is apparently true. Sony and Marvel have waited and waited and waited to show a trailer — or really anything — for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is due in theaters in less than four months barring some kind of Covid-related delay, and yet until earlier this week, the film still had no poster, no trailer, and just three official images, none of which featured any Marvel superheroes in costume. Fan demand for any kind of info about the film was so pent up that even crappy copies of copies of leaked versions of the trailer with unfinished effects began trending on Twitter.