CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Confirms Charlie Cox Doesn’t Appear

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer excited fans in so many ways, with one of the most unexpected being a shot of someone’s forearms. Due to the context of the clip they appeared in, many became convinced that this had to be Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, with Daredevil himself cameoing in the movie as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Cox recently denied that those were his arms, however, and now he’s been proven right.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Imax#Spidermannowayhome#Gymblonski77#Dodc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland says Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man web-shooters “don’t make sense”

Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has shared some opinions on Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movie, The Amazing Spider-Man. In the book, The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios: Spider-Man, Holland says that the web-shooter technology that we see in Garfield’s Spidey film “doesn’t really make sense”. Over the years,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The next ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer will break the internet, says this leak

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer took its time getting here, but broke the internet once Sony released it. The No Way Home buzz was already quite strong that day, as the trailer had leaked 24 hours earlier, albeit a blurry version without VFX. The hype around the new Spider-Man movie had already been high. The film’s biggest surprise leaked over and over, and we knew No Way Home would explore the multiverse even before the first trailer dropped. The clip  Sony and Marvel settled on showing isn’t too revealing, and it’s quite misleading. But the multiverse is finally...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland is in Disbelief After Trailer Breaks Avengers: Endgame Record

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom showed its collective force when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally unveiled its long-awaited trailer and to say that it broke the internet is an absolute understatement. Unsurprisingly, the trailer for the upcoming third joint venture between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures shattered a previous record held by one of the biggest films of all time Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel confirms major fan theory about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man backstory

Marvel has seemingly confirmed a long-running fan theory about Spider-Man in the latest episode of What If...?The series, which is released weekly on Disney Plus, takes place in alternate realities spun off from the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).In the latest episode, Earth is ravaged by a virus that turns people – including Captain America, Iron Man and Doctor Strange – into zombies.The episode features an appearance from Spider-Man, played in the MCU by Tom Holland, who delivers a small but crucial piece of information about his past.A key part of Spider-Man’s origin story in the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler Comments On If He Watches Ryan Reynolds’ Movies

Gerard Butler surprisingly admitted on Sept. 8 that he doesn’t watch any of Ryan Reynold’s films. This admission comes after the 51-year-old discussed Reynold’s latest acting role while doing a press tour for Copshop. According to Deadline, Copshop is a movie about a police station ultimately becoming a battleground between...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man Reportedly Fights The Sinister Six In Final No Way Home Trailer

At long last, the marketing campaign for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is underway, and it’s already breaking records. A mind-boggling 355 million people checked out the first trailer for Tom Holland’s third solo outing in the space of 24 hours, so it’s no surprise that every frame of the footage has been subjected to dissection and analysis in the aftermath.
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Spencer

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
MoviesPosted by
Club 93.7

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Records For Most-Viewed Trailer Debut

Everything they say about absence making the heart go fonder is apparently true. Sony and Marvel have waited and waited and waited to show a trailer — or really anything — for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is due in theaters in less than four months barring some kind of Covid-related delay, and yet until earlier this week, the film still had no poster, no trailer, and just three official images, none of which featured any Marvel superheroes in costume. Fan demand for any kind of info about the film was so pent up that even crappy copies of copies of leaked versions of the trailer with unfinished effects began trending on Twitter.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Shuts Down Spider-Man: No Way Home Theory

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has debunked the theory that suggests his forearms are seen in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer captured the internet’s pea-brain attention span the moment it dropped. The trailer was filled with key hints and explicitly reveals Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus. While most of the conversation surrounding the trailer was focused on the potential of a live-action Spider-Verse, Daredevil fans were fixated on a particular scene that involved a pair of mystery forearms.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Might Turn Sandman Into A Superhero

The first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most popular movie trailer ever released, and fans of the web-slinging superhero have spent tireless hours going over the clip frame-by-frame over the course of the past week. This has resulted in various tidbits popping up, like Doc Ock's (Alfred Molina) connection to the closing events of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. It's also resulted in a theory that may position Thomas Haden Church's Sandman as a hero in the threequel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy