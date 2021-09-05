Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Confirms Charlie Cox Doesn’t Appear
The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer excited fans in so many ways, with one of the most unexpected being a shot of someone’s forearms. Due to the context of the clip they appeared in, many became convinced that this had to be Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, with Daredevil himself cameoing in the movie as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Cox recently denied that those were his arms, however, and now he’s been proven right.wegotthiscovered.com
