CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Danuel House Jr. still sees himself as a fit with rebuilding Rockets

By Ben DuBose
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVn8Z_0bnG0N9J00
Carmen Mandato/Pool Photos-USA TODAY Sports

At 28 years old, Danuel House Jr. is nearly a decade older than Houston’s recent first-round draft picks (Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, and Josh Christopher). Nonetheless, House doesn’t appear to be concerned about his fit with the suddenly rebuilding Rockets.

In response to a Houston Chronicle column exploring House’s fit with the team and a suggestion that he should be traded to a more imminent NBA title contender, House quickly downplayed the notion. “No, trust me,” he wrote, accompanied by a laughing and crying emoji.

To House’s point, if the Rockets return to playoff contention by 2023 or 2024, he would only be 30 or 31 at that time. That’s well within the potential prime years of NBA players, so it’s not as if general manager Rafael Stone will have his hand forced. It’s entirely possible that House could still be in peak form when Houston is next ready to contend.

An athletic 6-foot-6 forward with proficient 3-point shooting and defensive versatility, House is entering the final season of his current contract. Ultimately, it’s that contract — rather than age — that could be the most important variable for Stone to consider.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reports that House’s agency representation recently spoke with the team, presumably about a potential extension.

“Houston’s view on their rotation extension-eligible players has always been the same,” Iko writes. “The Rockets would love to have House around at a number that makes sense for them. It’s up to House and his internal valuation of himself, at that point.”

If the Rockets and House are in alignment on his financial value, a deal could potentially be struck before the 2021-22 season. If not, Stone may feel compelled to consider trade proposals prior to the February 2022 deadline, rather than risk losing House for nothing in free agency.

Ultimately, the key variable for House’s future in Houston appears to be financial, as opposed to anything related to age or on-court fit.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Houston Chronicle#Athletic#The G League#Kellyikonba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Rockets work out Gerald Green, Monta Ellis

Veteran guard Gerald Green worked out for the Rockets this week, Kelly Iko of The Athletic tweets. They also took a look at another longtime NBA guard, Monta Ellis, Rockets insider Alykhan Bijani tweets. Green, 35, did not play in the league last season. He was invited to the Rockets...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 must-see matchups for 2021-22 Rockets season

NBA schedule release is a weird tradition we have in sports. For the NBA, we historically didn’t care as much as do about it today. It may have stemmed from fans wanting to see their favorite teams play on the league’s marquee dates (Christmas Day, MLK Day, etc…). Whatever the case, it’s a big deal now and analyzing the schedule for must-see matchups has become an annual tradition for NBA fans. Even if you’re a fan of a rebuilding team such as the Houston Rockets, there are still some pretty compelling matchups to keep an eye on.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Rockets Trade Is Centered Around Christian Wood

Coming off a year in which they barely missed the NBA playoffs, losing to the Pacers in the play-in tournament, the Charlotte Hornets should be very happy with the place they are in as a franchise right now. They have a young, emerging superstar at point guard with LaMelo Ball, a former All-Star veteran in Gordon Hayward and a ton of other unique, young talents that are only going to continue getting better.
NBALaredo Morning Times

Examining Danuel House's future with the Rockets

At certain points between 2018 and 2020, Danuel House looked like the present and future for the Rockets at the small forward position. Now, he just seems like the odd man out, still youthful, but stuck in limbo and clearly not a part of the franchise’s future plans. With the...
NBASLAM

Chris Paul Opens Up About Brief Tenure with Houston Rockets

Chris Paul is one of the best points in NBA history. The future Hall of Famer is fresh of off an appearance in the NBA Finals where a team that he led fell to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks, and he’s still widely regarded one of the best players in the game even at a ripe age of 36.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Power ranking the Southwest Division

The New Orleans Pelicans are a team that has a lot to prove this upcoming season. Last year there was an evident lack of cohesion and an inability to close out games. It’s why the team only could muster 31 wins and had to retool their roster this off-season. The...
NBAThe Dream Shake

What if Dirk Nowitzki had signed with the Houston Rockets in 2014?

During the 2014 NBA offseason, the Houston Rockets were desperate to make a move. Coming off a disappointing defeat in the first round thanks to Damian Lillard’s famous buzzer beater, Daryl Morey and the front office were looking to upgrade the roster. They desperately wanted a star power forward to pair with James Harden and Dwight Howard, but there weren’t many available.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Andrew Wiggins

The New York Knicks have finally decided to make some moves in the NBA offseason. This is something they have failed to do in year’s past and that is why they were one of the worst teams in the league since Carmelo Anthony left. Now, the team seems to be trending in the right direction and there could be more moves on the horizon.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Marc Gasol To Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have been an aggressive team in the NBA offseason for years now. That continued last season after an early exit in the postseason. At this point, it is unlikely that any more blockbuster deals are done for the Lakers, but that does not mean that they will sit on their hands moving forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy