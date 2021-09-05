Joe Randazzo: Decade after decade, as far as the eye can see

This commentary is by Joe Randazzo of South Burlington, a writer and a former case resolution specialist for ICE.

I wandered into a Department of Defense site by accident, and found the following:

Transcript from Department of Defense, subcontractor meeting on 8/28/2021 at the SOUTHCOM Conference Center of the Americas, Southern Command headquarters in Miami, Fla. This is an important meeting, but was not labeled super-critical, condition one. As a result, the top CEOs and executives did not attend. However, they all chose their best information people, who also happen to have top-secret clearances.

They represented the following companies:

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

General Dynamics Corp.

Boeing Co.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Analytic Services Inc.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Extra Packaging Corp.

The entire transcript will be available for release in August 2023. Here is an advance peek at part of the “sustainability” discussion. Names have been omitted for the sake of brevity, and to ensure that their top-secret identities will not be compromised. Each new speaker will be identified by a number:

1-There is so much bad press, and talk about America’s failure in Afghanistan. But at Raytheon we couldn’t be happier. How do you guys feel at Lockheed?

2-We’re delighted as well. I’m glad to see that the same game is, as old Sherlock Holmes himself would have said, still afoot.

3-Is that the same game I’m thinking of?

2-Yup, I guarantee that it’s the same game.

4-The president has been fabulous. He’s successfully alternating between being shocked, contrite and belligerently threatening ISIS.

1-The best news, as far as I’m concerned, is that the Taliban have captured several billion dollars’ worth of our munitions. This isn’t the best stuff, I do admit, but it will still have to be replaced. How about that? I’ll bet your production lines are really cranking at GDCorp.

5-Yup, the order from DOD went down yesterday. We have to remanufacture all captured supplies, and put them back in inventory. Did you get new orders at Extra Packaging Corp?

6-Only 9,500 bags, but we were told there could be a lot more.

1-The bottom line for all of us is that there is no such thing as an American defeat. As long as we show up in a foreign country, and use American soldiers and American equipment, we will never be losers. We are in the right business, gentlemen, or should I say the only business that is guaranteed to turn a profit decade after decade, as far as the eye can see.

2-Let’s drink a toast. To the military/industrial/government complex. May our wars be many, our controls few, and may our lobbyists continue to own the members of both houses of Congress and the presidency.

