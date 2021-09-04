CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SECOND HALF COMEBACK COMES UP SHORT FOR UMD SOCCER

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a stronger second half that saw the team control more of the ball, the University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell to Northern Michigan this afternoon with a final score of 5-1. The Wildcats controlled the game early, forcing senior captainSophia Grenz to make multiple saves in the first few minutes. Northern Michigan's first goal game in the 6th minute. The Wildcats doubled their lead in the 13th from a header off a corner. Their final three goals came in the second half -- two goals from a crowded box in the 50th and 82nd minutes and a converted penalty kick in the 56th.

