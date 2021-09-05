Rangers re-sign Libor Hajek to two way contract
The Rangers have re-signed defenseman Libor Hajek, thus closing the loop on all their RFAs this offseason. Hajek was signed to a one year, two way contract. The two way contract implies that they expect Hajek to spend a good amount of time in the AHL this season, something that is long overdue. Hajek was one of the worst statistical defensemen last season and through his first two full seasons in the NHL. Some of the blame does lie on the Rangers, rushing him to the NHL despite clear struggles.blueseatblogs.com
