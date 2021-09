Brennan Armstrong didn’t give himself a grade after Virginia’s 43-0 blowout of William & Mary on Saturday night, but it would have likely been bitter-sweet. The junior, starting for the second consecutive season, wasn’t happy with the offense starting out slow, sputtering at times, before picking up as the game went along. He did post the second 300+ yard passing game of his career, and there were no turnovers, so the performance left him plenty of room to grow, some things to fix, but he still led the team to 43 points and more than 500 yards of offense.