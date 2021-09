Kentucky had an easy time in Week 1 against UL-Monroe, with over 400 yards passing and an easy 45-10 victory. But the Wildcats’ second test should be a significantly bigger challenge. Missouri struggled at times in a 34-24 win over Central Michigan, but they’re probably as good a barometer as any for UK’s current status. During Mark Stoops’ tenure at UK, the Wildcats are 5-3 against Mizzou, but perhaps more telling, in those 8 games, the total score has been UK 177, Missouri 177. What will UK’s matchup with the Tigers look like? Here are 5 predictions for the game.