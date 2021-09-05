Thompson, Rodriguez, Armstead and Woolfolk all seem to fit that mold. I

Like the versatility in those types of athletes. Armstead's a tank with really good speed. I don't mind seeing him get touches at all. He's a smart runner. On the big play, he hesitated for a brief moment, so his two blockers could engage their defenders. Once those guys engaged, he took off like he got shot out of a cannon. A lot of guys would've just taken off and not allow time for his blockers, but he knew what to do and looked really fast doing it.