CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Thompson, Rodriguez, Armstead and Woolfolk all seem to fit that mold. I

By Jimi W Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Like the versatility in those types of athletes. Armstead's a tank with really good speed. I don't mind seeing him get touches at all. He's a smart runner. On the big play, he hesitated for a brief moment, so his two blockers could engage their defenders. Once those guys engaged, he took off like he got shot out of a cannon. A lot of guys would've just taken off and not allow time for his blockers, but he knew what to do and looked really fast doing it.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thompson Rodriguez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
Footballsequoyahcountytimes.com

Thompson: Central must play with intensity in all four quarters

Consistency. Central High’s football team will need more of that Friday night when it plays host to the Pocola Indians. The Tigers (0-1) had ups and downs in their Sept. 2 loss to the Panama Razorbacks. The offense scored in the first and fourth quarters but sputtered a little in the second and third. The defense stuffed the Panama offense for most of the night. However, Panama had a 49-yard…
NBAsportswar.com

All I will say is this.....

....I didnt believe that a player as Mike Scott would get a single minute in the NBA and look what he has done. Yes, not the same player or position as Beekman, but.....anything is possible, if you put in the work, time, effort.
College Sportsbtpowerhouse.com

Rutgers Offers 2022 Power Forward Antwone Woolfolk

Late last month, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle, which figures to be an important group for the program. Steve Pikiell and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Antwone Woolfolk. Woolfolk comes out of Cleveland, Ohio and is listed at 6-foot-7...
NFLsportswar.com

Personally I dont think our RBs fit our offense. They fit what they want

Out of the position but we are pass happy and run with the QB. So yeah, we have had Ellis and Taulapapa that can block for the QB but personally id rather see smaller quick guys that can hit holes in a hurry. Even a mix of both. The guys we go after are typically big bruisers like Foston who from film looks slow. I am hoping with S&C he can improve that but he is far more in the Ellis mode.
Footballsportswar.com

I thought Armstead looked great running the offense....he's gonna be

Of Virginia’s 32 carries, 20 were by players who joined the program as QBs -- DurhamCav 09/05/2021 08:41AM. Armstrong 7 carries for 0 yrds 2 tds' lol- heckuva stat line ** -- Charleston Cav 09/05/2021 09:25AM. I thought Armstead looked great running the offense....he's gonna be -- Mo Better Hoos...
Footballsportswar.com

Armstead and Starling have a different speed burst for sure.

Armstead and Starling have a different speed burst for sure. ** -- Kris. Clearly athletic but can they throw? In the end their accuracy will -- 141lile 09/07/2021 12:15PM. Hence, why Bronco/Anae want to get these guys snaps in select special… -- Mikeysurf 09/07/2021 11:58AM. Armstead has a cannon with...
NFLsportswar.com

Armstead looked amazing. May have NFL potential.

Armstead and Starling have a different speed burst for sure. ** -- Kris. Clearly athletic but can they throw? In the end their accuracy will -- 141lile 09/07/2021 12:15PM. Hence, why Bronco/Anae want to get these guys snaps in select special… -- Mikeysurf 09/07/2021 11:58AM. Armstead has a cannon with...
NFLYardbarker

Taysom Hill Remains Better Fit As All-Around Weapon For Saints

There has been a lot of attention surrounding the recent preseason performance of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, and rightfully so. He could not have played much better on Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 9/10, with 123 yards through the air, and two touchdowns. It’s the...
Footballsportswar.com

I like all our numbers.

I though both teams showed good discipline last night. But I guess it is -- Aldo Raine 09/06/2021 5:01PM. To your point, I would probably say that they looked pretty well coached -- TheTruth09 09/06/2021 5:59PM. Their field goal execution was poor and that is certainly a major trademark --...
Footballsportswar.com

I agree, but wow...it seemed SO strange though.

Some of you guys blasted me (in the summer) when I said our RBs need more -- Mo Better Hoos 09/07/2021 11:07AM. I don't know why "earned, not given" doesn't apply to the RB position ** -- vailskis 09/07/2021 11:38AM. We're saving our overworked and under appreciated backs (i.e traditional...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Klopp Talk: Elliott “Looks Fit” and Can Play All 90 Minutes

This weekend’s game was a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, there was the absolute madness of the first half. On the other hand, we had to sit through the incredibly frustrating second half. Luckily, Harvey Elliott was there to show us exactly what a stand-out performance through all 90+ minutes looked like. The 18 year-old has been rewarded for his excellent performances with a first team position from Klopp who obviously likes what he sees.
College Sports247Sports

Potential top 150 prospect RJ Jones discusses his recruitment

One of the better shooters in the south region, RJ Jones has seen his recruitment elevate during the summer. The 6-foot-3 skilled junior guard out of Denton (Texas) has placed himself into top 150 consideration and is currently in the process of organizing his options. "I feel like I played...

Comments / 0

Community Policy