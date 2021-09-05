CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Re: TNET: A note, a quote and a stat from Clemson's loss to Georgia

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: TNET: A note, a quote and a stat from Clemson's loss to Georgia. I have been a cheerleader for the o line when it came under fire. I was one of the first screaming for TL to start over Bryant and got blasted on here. I just see the QB play different due to playing the position. I never had a decent o line. Maybe that’s why I couldn’t see it. I saw it last night. Missed assignment after missed assignment. UGA rushes 3-4 all night and dropped 7-8 and got home quick. Playcalling did us no favors. Our offensive scheme has gone sour since Scott left. Elliott is hard headed and makes few adjustments. Quick screens and middle crossing routes kill a speed rush. We did little to slow their rush from a play calling standpoint. We need an o line coach and a play caller.

Georgia StateIsland Packet Online

Dabo Swinney reacts: What went wrong in Clemson’s loss to Georgia

For the first time since 2014, Clemson lost its season opener, 10-3, to Georgia on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Georgia teams seem to be the Tigers’ kryptonite in season openers. The Bulldogs are responsible for Clemson’s last season-opening loss in 2014 and the Tigers’ last shutout, a 30-0 rout at the hands of Georgia on Aug. 30, 2003 in Clemson.
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: TNET: WATCH: Brent Venables after loss to Georgia

We loss the game over an interception, neither offense performed well bc they both were facing a very stout defense. In the Danny ford days, the majority of our games were won or lost by one play, and we were on the wrong end of that one play last night!!!

