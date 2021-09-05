CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. What he said about that flat route was exactly right.***

 4 days ago

Deshaun was a dual threat QB. He ran as well as he threw.. DJ and Trevor are pocket passers.. I had concerns how Trevor would translate to our offense and he surprised the crap out of me running the ball later down the road when he got comfortable in the offense. It seems like DJ is doing the same thing. The thing that saved Trevor more than DJ is his freshman year he had a #### good OL in front of him that kept him clean most nights. DJ is a sitting duck behind that OL. He is hesitant to run he's wanting to sit tall in the pocket and throw, but as they said before the season started the one thing he needs to fix is that long throwing motion. Its got to get more compact and short. He has a long way to go when he throws. So until Streeter and co fix that its going to be a problem. he's like Byron Leftwich in his delivery of the football. He has to get his keys faster or if that number one isnt available he needs to high tail it and run for positive yards.

