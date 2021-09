UW second-year football coach Jimmy Lake met the media for his first weekly news conference of the 2021 season Monday. Below is a full transcript of Lake’s media session. “OK, good afternoon. All right, football is back. We are extremely excited. The whole building is buzzing. Our game week for 2021 … it’s been a normal offseason, a normal spring football, a normal training camp. We built a lot of chemistry throughout training camp. I thought it was a very successful training camp. We got better in all three phases. I thought players took the next step in their game on both sides of the ball. But now it’s time to sharpen up the last details and get ready for our opening opponent this weekend. But we’re excited to go out there in front of our fans and not play in front of cardboard cutouts and actually feel the energy and feel the juice from the greatest fans in the country. Questions?”