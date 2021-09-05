Forget Akron, Saturday was about Auburn

Saturday night was never about Akron.

All offseason, discussions swirled around the Auburn season opener against the Zips as fans asked the question, “What can we learn from whooping up on Akron?”.

Over the last month, we all agreed that it would be important to see how comfortable Auburn’s guys looked in the new system. For one reason or another, once the game started and Auburn started racking up points, the line, “Well, it’s just Akron” popped up all over social media and message boards.

All of a sudden, the goalposts moved.

Everyone knew that Akron would not be the litmus test for how good Bryan Harsin’s first Auburn team could be. We did, however, know that it could give us a few answers.

Answers to questions about Bo Nix’s ability to take a step forward. He had his best half of college football in his career and was virtually perfect Saturday night.

Answers to confirm that Auburn’s running back situation is as solid as it could possibly be with Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers, and Jarquez Hunter toting the rock.

Answers to confirm that Derek Mason’s new defense can be absolutely suffocating for opposing offenses in 2021.

Answers about the status of the culture that Harsin is trying to install throughout this football team that narrows in on focus, discipline, and execution.

Sure, it was Akron. But watching that game Saturday night wasn’t about the Zips. It was about Auburn. A new Auburn.

Bryan Harsin’s Auburn.

