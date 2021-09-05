CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Forget Akron, Saturday was about Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWHSO_0bnFwBNn00

Saturday night was never about Akron.

All offseason, discussions swirled around the Auburn season opener against the Zips as fans asked the question, “What can we learn from whooping up on Akron?”.

Over the last month, we all agreed that it would be important to see how comfortable Auburn’s guys looked in the new system. For one reason or another, once the game started and Auburn started racking up points, the line, “Well, it’s just Akron” popped up all over social media and message boards.

All of a sudden, the goalposts moved.

Everyone knew that Akron would not be the litmus test for how good Bryan Harsin’s first Auburn team could be. We did, however, know that it could give us a few answers.

Answers to questions about Bo Nix’s ability to take a step forward. He had his best half of college football in his career and was virtually perfect Saturday night.

Answers to confirm that Auburn’s running back situation is as solid as it could possibly be with Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers, and Jarquez Hunter toting the rock.

Answers to confirm that Derek Mason’s new defense can be absolutely suffocating for opposing offenses in 2021.

Answers about the status of the culture that Harsin is trying to install throughout this football team that narrows in on focus, discipline, and execution.

Sure, it was Akron. But watching that game Saturday night wasn’t about the Zips. It was about Auburn. A new Auburn.

Bryan Harsin’s Auburn.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Derek Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Akron#First Auburn#Auburn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Tuscaloosa County, ALPosted by
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit projects Alabama QB Bryce Young, OC Bill O'Brien's impact against Miami

College football's Week 1 slate includes several intriguing matchups, including defending national champion Alabama's showdown vs. nationally-ranked Miami in Atlanta. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is anxious to see the starting debut of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien along with any changes Alabama may encounter offensively.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban again has sharp words for Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama coach Nick Saban again delivered sharp words for junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley after the Tide’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Billingsley missed time early in camp because of what Saban called “COVID protocols” and had to “work his way back up the depth chart” after returning. Asked...
Southlake, TXfootballscoop.com

Another high school QB is leaving early to cash an NIL check

It was legitimately shocking when Quinn Ewers left Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School a season early to enroll at Ohio State. Shocking, but understandable. For one, Ewers was already 18 years old, a single course shy of graduation and, aside from a state championship, he'd accomplished everything a high school quarterback can accomplish. He's the first player since Vince Young to earn a perfect 1.000 score in the 247Sports composite rankings. The No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class became the No. 1 player in the '21 class when he took an equity offer from a beverage brand and joined Ohio State's roster in early August. Since then, he's gotten a deal with a Columbus-area car dealer and a $1.4 million autograph deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy